Racism, or misogyny? How the Atlanta shootings can be both

A white man kills eight people in the US city of Atlanta, including six Asian women. Police say he told them he was not driven by race, but was eliminating “temptation” for a “sex addiction.” So what category of hate does his crime fall into?

Authorities have stressed they are still investigating the motive behind Tuesday’s brutal shootings.

But for many in America, when the killer took aim at innocent women going about their daily business, it wasn’t solely about racism or misogyny—or class, or America’s gun laws, or any mental illness he may be suffering.

It was about all of them, all at once.

So when police stressed at a press conference on Wednesday that the suspect had denied a racial motive, it was perceived by some as a suggestion that it had to be one or the other—that if it was about “sex addiction,” it couldn’t be about race—igniting a furore over how and when to categorize hate.

“What those statements reflect is the sexual objectification of Asian and Asian-American women... And it hurt. That hurt,” said Catherine Ceniza Choy, a professor of ethnic studies at UC Berkeley.

The word “intersectionality” was coined in 1989 by Professor Kimberle Crenshaw to describe how issues of bias can be linked to race, gender, class and other characteristics—at the same time.