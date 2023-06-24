WHO publishes first ever guidance on snakebite treatments

TPPs help to ensure that products are designed and manufactured to match the clinical needs of populations at risk, and are “fit-for-use” – e.g., are safe, effective and adapted to the use environment,

High-quality anti-venom provides the best available treatment for approximately 5.4 million people who are bitten by snakes every year. Safe, effective anti-venoms could prevent many of the 83,000-138,000 deaths caused by snakebites and reduce the severity of serious disabilities that impact thousands of victims more.

“Access to high quality, safe and effective anti-venom is an issue of equity and this critical work brings us one step forward in being able to make this a reality” said director of the WHO Global NTD Programme Socé Fall.