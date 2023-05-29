Will Sri Lanka's entrepreneurs be able to rescue the country?

However, some believe that Sri Lanka’s economic crisis could have a silver lining and, despite the political dynamics or intrigues, its civilians will emerge as champions.

“We have to try. I see how the people in my village attempt to come up with different businesses, however small. There is not much support structure for us but we keep on going,” says Sarah.

While the fuel shortage is still subtly evident with consistent rationalisation, where there were once queues, there is a technology assisted quota system which does not make people feel the effect as drastically as before. The shortages no longer affect public transportation.

Meanwhile, a notable factor emerging out of Sri Lanka’s economic crisis is that foreign products on leading supermarket shelves have been gradually replaced by new local brands. Most of them are developed by youth entrepreneurs who are focusing on both the local and export markets.

“The best time to develop is challenging times,” says 28-year-old entrepreneur and exporter Sahan Bakmiwewa. He accelerated his traditional nutrient and plant based business globally within the past three years amidst COVID and socio-political unrest.

Globalising the ancient wellness heritage of Sri Lanka using the island’s herbs and spices under the product brand Ancient Nutraceuticals, he has now launched the international vegan brand Plant Based. He has recruited international business promoters across the world, while providing employment to rural village families who are part of the agrarian economy.