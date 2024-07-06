Ethnic fighters battling way into key north Myanmar town

Myanmar ethnic minority fighters were battling their way into a town housing a regional military command, one of their leaders said Saturday.

Soldiers were "surrounding" the northern Shan state town of Lashio, home to the junta's northeastern command, general Tar Bhone Kyaw of the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) told AFP.

Clashes first broke out on Wednesday as the ethnic fighters moved into the area.

A member of a local group of volunteers helping to treat the injured and bury the dead told AFP on Saturday that at least 16 civilians had been killed since fighting broke out in Lashio.

"There has been very strong fighting around the town," the rescuer said. "The fighting is still going on."

"We heard they (the TNLA) entered the town yesterday from the south."