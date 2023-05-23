Will Pakistan ban Imran Khan’s PTI party?

Any attempt to dissolve the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party would likely plunge Pakistan into a deeper political crisis — not to mention boosting the ex-PM’s popularity, analysts have warned.

Police have arrested more than 7,500 PTI members and supporters since Khan’s arrest on 9 May triggered deadly riots and attacks on Pakistani military installations.

The PTI complained that hundreds of its workers and leaders were rearrested even after having been granted bail by courts — including former Human Rights Minister Shirin Mazari.