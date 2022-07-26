Rahul Gandhi detained by police in Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with several party leaders were detained by Delhi Police at Vijay Chowk during MPs’ march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest against the questioning of the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.

Rahul Gandhi was taken to parliament street police station after being detained during a protest march from the parliament to Vijay Chowk.

Congress leaders are holding nationwide protests against the misuse of central probe agencies against opposition leaders.