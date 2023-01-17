Treacherous skies: mountains, lax oversight haunt Nepal air travel

Nepal’s aviation industry is plagued by poor oversight, treacherous terrain and volatile weather that make navigating the skies challenging even for the most accomplished of pilots.

Following the Himalayan nation’s worst crash in three decades on Sunday, AFP takes a look at why the sector is so accident-prone and Nepal’s long list of aviation tragedies:

Topography

Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 14 highest peaks, including Mount Everest, making it a popular destination for tourists and trekkers.

But this rugged terrain makes flying difficult, especially during bad weather that occurs frequently and at short notice.