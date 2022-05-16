Afghan money exchangers on strike after licence fee hike

Thousands of money exchangers shut shop across Afghanistan on Sunday after Taliban authorities imposed a steep hike in licence fees, the brokers' commission said, in a bid to slow down money laundering and terrorism financing according to financial analysts.

Afghanistan's formal banking system collapsed when the Taliban swept back to power in August last year, ending two decades of US-led military intervention in the deeply impoverished nation.

Since then money exchangers -- who swap currencies, make informal cash transfers and even give loans -- have played a key role in meeting the financial needs of 38 million citizens mired in humanitarian crisis.

"Thousands of money exchangers are shut in most parts of the country to protest against the central bank's conditions," Abdul Rahman Zeerak, spokesman for Afghanistan's Money Exchange Commission, told AFP.