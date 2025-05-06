Pakistan accuses India of altering Chenab River flow as tensions rise

Pakistan on Tuesday accused India of altering the flow of the Chenab River, one of three rivers placed under Pakistan's control according to the now suspended Indus Waters Treaty.

This major river originates in India but was allocated to Pakistan under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, signed by the two nuclear powers.

India suspended the treaty following a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir on 22 April that killed 26 people.

Islamabad warned that tampering with its rivers would be considered "an act of war".

"We have witnessed changes in the river (Chenab) which are not natural at all," Kazim Pirzada, irrigation minister for Punjab province, told AFP.