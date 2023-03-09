Sri Lanka to announce debt restructuring strategy in April

Sri Lanka aims to announce a debt-restructuring strategy in April and step up talks with commercial creditors ahead of a International Monetary Fund review of a bailout package in six months, the country's central bank governor told Reuters on Thursday.

The crisis-hit island has secured financing assurances from all its major bilateral creditors, including India and China, and so had set the stage for the IMF to give its final approval for a $2.9 billion, four-year bailout package on 20 March, the multilateral lender said on Tuesday.

The bailout is the culmination of months of negotiations as Sri Lanka looks to emerge from its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.