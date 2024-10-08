Indian Kashmir elects first regional government in a decade

Indian-administered Kashmir elected Tuesday its first government since the restive Himalayan territory was brought under New Delhi's direct control, as voters backed opposition parties to lead its regional assembly.

Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government cancelled Kashmir's partial autonomy to control its affairs in 2019, a sudden decision accompanied by mass arrests and a months-long communications blackout.

Since then, the Muslim-majority territory of some 12 million people -- divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in full -- has not had an elected local government.

Instead, it has been ruled by a governor appointed by New Delhi.