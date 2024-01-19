Indian foreign minister discusses bilateral relations with his Maldivian counterpart

On the sidelines of the NAM summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer in Kampala, the national capital of Uganda, on Thursday and discussed India-Maldives bilateral relations.

Both the leaders also discussed the Non-Alligned Movement (NAM) related issues.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar shared about the meeting saying, “Met Maldives FM @MoosaZameer today in Kampala. A frank conversation on India-Maldives ties. Also discussed NAM-related issues.”