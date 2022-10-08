UN urges Sri Lanka to grip crisis, prosecute graft

The UN Human Rights Council called on Sri Lanka to get a grip on its economic crisis and prosecute corruption by public officials, in a resolution passed Thursday.

The United Nations' top rights body voted 20-seven to keep up its focus on the South Asian island nation. Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry told the chamber in Geneva that Colombo "categorically rejects" the text.

The resolution urges the Sri Lankan government "to address the ongoing economic crisis, including by investigating and, where warranted, prosecuting corruption, including where committed by public and former public officials".