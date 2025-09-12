Nepalis assess damage after terror of deadly protests

Retired Nepali civil servant Dhruba Shrestha has lived through decades of turmoil, from civil war to political upheaval, but the 76-year-old says nothing compared to the violence that engulfed the Himalayan nation this week.

"I've seen violence since my student days, but never such a riot," Shrestha told AFP Friday, as the army briefly lifted a curfew in Kathmandu.

Nepal was plunged into chaos after police fired on young anti-corruption protesters, triggering nationwide unrest on Tuesday.