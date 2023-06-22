Maldives ex-president quits ruling party ahead of key vote

Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed has quit the ruling party, he said late Wednesday, amid a deepening rift within the government ahead of September presidential elections.

“After taking into account how things are happening in the country at the moment, I don’t think the best course of action is for me to stay in this party,” Nasheed tweeted late Wednesday, as he stepped down from the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) he founded in 2001.

“I have resigned from the party.”

However, Nasheed said he would remain in his post as speaker of parliament, the number two job in the government.