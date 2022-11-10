Biden hits world stage with midterms spring in his step

Biden still faces turmoil if Republicans are confirmed to have narrowly won the House of Representatives.

But he argues that US allies can breathe again after a mostly smooth election and the surprisingly strong Democratic results -- limiting losses in the House, potentially holding the Senate, and chastening Trump's far-right Make America Great Again wing.

"The rest of the world looks to us," Biden told a news conference.

"They're very concerned that we are still the open democracy we've been and that we have rules and the institutions matter," he said.

"With their votes, the American people have spoken and proven once again that democracy is who we are."