Indian government convenes all-party meeting tomorrow

With India's defence forces having carried out strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief the political parties on the steps taken by it.

The all-party meeting will be held at 11:00 am in the Parliament Library Building.

"Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X.

The Congress has called a meeting of its senior leaders at 3 pm on Wednesday to discuss the current security scenario.

"Hon'ble Congress President Sh. Mallikarjun @khargeji has convened an emergency informal meeting of senior leaders present in Delhi, at 3 PM today at 24 Akbar Road, to discuss the current security situation," AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said in a post on X.