Myanmar opium farming booming after coup: UN

The area of land used for opium poppy cultivation expanded by a third to just over 40,000 hectares in 2021-22 -- the first full growing season since the coup -- according to a United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) report released Thursday.

The potential output also shot up by nearly 90 per cent compared with the previous year, to 790 tonnes.

The results show that there is a “significant expansion” of Myanmar’s opium economy, the UNODC report said.