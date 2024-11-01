Bombing of Pakistan polio vaccine drive kills 7: police

A bombing near a girls' school in western Pakistan killed seven people, including five children, in an attack targeting police guarding polio vaccinators on Friday, officials said.

"The police van that came under attack was taking personnel for the protection of polio staff," Rahmat Ullah, a senior police officer, told AFP.

He added that "there is a girls' school near the place of the attack" in the city of Mastung in Balochistan province.