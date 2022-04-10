No Pakistani prime minister has completed a full tenure

The remaining premiers held the position for a limited time as caretakers to oversee fresh elections or to see out a dismissed premier’s tenure.

The year 1993 was particularly fraught, with five changes in the premiership.

The shortest tenure for a prime minister is two weeks, while the longest is four years and two months.

Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has been elected prime minister three times - in 1990, 1997 and 2013 - the most for a single candidate.

Following is a list of prime ministers whose tenures ended prematurely since 1947. It does not include caretaker premiers or those who completed another prime minister’s term:

Liaquat Ali Khan. Pakistan’s first prime minister. Took office in August 1947. He was assassinated at a political rally on 16 October, 1951.

Tenure: Four years and two months.

Khawaja Nazimuddin. Took office on 17 October, 1951. He was dismissed on 17 April, 1953, by the country’s governor general - a powerful position inherited from British colonial rule - on charges of mismanaging religious riots.

Tenure: One year and six months.