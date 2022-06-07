Nupur Sharma: Indian firebrand caught in row over Prophet remarks

Her incendiary remarks on the Prophet Mohammed sparked outrage from the Islamic world and a diplomatic furore, but Nupur Sharma has long been a firebrand mouthpiece for India’s Hindu nationalist government.

The 37-year-old has been a regular fixture of TV news debates, distinguishing herself as a zealous and combative advocate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda.

Her stature had risen in concert with the fortunes of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which in the past decade has established itself as India’s dominant political force by championing Hindu identity.