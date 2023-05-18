Myanmar junta using imported arms to commit rights violations: UN expert

Myanmar's military has imported $1 billion in weapons since seizing power in a 2021 coup and used them "to commit atrocities," a United Nations expert said in a report released Wednesday.

Fighting has ravaged Myanmar since the coup, including renewed clashes with ethnic rebel groups as well as the formation of dozens of "People's Defence Forces" now battling the junta.

In its crackdown against dissent, the "military has killed a minimum of 3,500 civilians" and the number of political prisoners has swelled to 20,000, said the report.

It added that at least $1 billion "worth of weapons, dual-use technology, and materials used to manufacture weapons" were brought in by the junta from the day of the coup on 1 February, 2021, to December 2022, primarily from suppliers in Russia, China, Singapore, and India.