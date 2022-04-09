Pakistan lawmakers clash as no-confidence debate begins

Pakistan lawmakers clashed angrily in the national assembly Saturday ahead of a no-confidence vote on prime minister Imran Khan that will likely see him booted from office.

The speaker adjourned proceedings without giving a reason after just 30 rowdy minutes, ordering lawmakers to return in the afternoon.

Khan, who was not present, has lost his majority in the 342-seat assembly through defections by coalition partners and members of his own party, and the opposition need just 172 votes to dismiss him.

There is no vote for a new premier on the agenda, but that could change and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif is the anointed candidate.

Tempers rose as Shehbaz insisted a vote be held immediately -- as ordered by the Supreme Court Thursday -- but Khan loyalists demanded discussion first on their leader's claims there had been foreign interference in the process.