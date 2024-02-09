Jailed Imran Khan's allies running close race in Pakistan poll

Candidates linked to jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan were running a close race with the party of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif on Friday as election results trickled in after a long delay that added to accusations of poll rigging.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was barred from contesting Thursday's election as a bloc, but official results showed independent candidates linked to his party winning 12 seats so far -- two less than the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Unofficial tallies on local TV stations had independents in the lead for many of the remaining seats up for grabs in the 266-member assembly.

By 10:30 am (0530 GMT) -- nearly 18 hours after polling stations closed -- the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced just 37 National Assembly seat results.

"Independents spring surprise, PTI-backed candidates defy odds," said the headline of the English-language Express Tribune newspaper on Friday.