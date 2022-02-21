Representation dispute clouds ICJ case alleging Myanmar genocide

The World Court , formally known as the International Court of Justice, is to hear preliminary arguments on Monday in a case brought against Myanmar demanding that the country halt alleged acts of genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority.

But the hearing could be overshadowed by a debate over who has the right to represent the Southeast Asian country at the UN court, after the military took power a year ago.

The junta, which has not been recognised by the UN General Assembly, has appointed an eight-member team that includes attorney general Thida Oo. They are expected to argue against UN jurisdiction in the case, which dates from 2019, when the hearing starts at 1230 GMT.

But at a press conference arranged outside the court, the foreign minister of Myanmar's parallel civilian National Unity Government said it accepts the court's jurisdiction and called on judges not to recognise junta representatives.