Sri Lanka to cut army by half after financial crisis

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has hiked taxes and imposed harsh spending cuts to smooth the passage of an expected International Monetary Fund bailout following a government debt default.

Sri Lanka’s armed forces are next on the chopping block, with the defence ministry announcing it would retire 65,000 soldiers from its 200,000-strong army over the year.

The cuts make up the lion’s share of plans to downsize Sri Lanka’s land forces to 100,000 by the end of the decade.

“The overall aim of the strategic blueprint is to broach a technically and tactically sound and well-balanced defence force,” a ministry statement said.

Sri Lanka’s armed forces remain bloated more than a decade after the end of the country’s traumatic ethnic civil war.