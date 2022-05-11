Sri Lanka's economy on brink of collapse as troops quell unrest

Sri Lanka's economy will "collapse" unless a new government is urgently appointed, the central bank chief warned Wednesday, as security forces fanned out on the streets to restore order after spasms of mob violence.

Police say nine people have died since Monday, when frustration at a dire economic crisis erupted into clashes between backers and opponents of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, injuring more than 200.

Opposition parties have refused Rajapaksa's overtures for a unity government to resolve a political deadlock and instead demanded his resignation.