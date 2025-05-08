India strikes alleged headquarters of militants in Pakistan’s heartland

“(Indian Prime Minister Narendra) Modi’s brutality has broken all norms,” the group said in a statement. “The grief and shock are indescribable”. It said that five of those killed were children and the others included Azhar’s sister and her husband.

It did not respond to a request for comment on why the family was still at the site.

Azhar, who has not been seen for years, and his brother, Abdul Rauf Asghar, deputy head of the group, did not appear to have attended the funeral prayers. The road to the site was cordoned off after the strike.

Further north, around half an hour after midnight, four Indian missiles hit a sprawling complex in Muridke over six minutes, a local government official said.

The attack demolished a mosque and adjacent administration building and buried three people in the rubble.

A sign outside describes the site as a government health and educational complex, but India says it is associated with militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Delhi and Washington blame LeT for the 2008 attack on the Indian city of Mumbai that killed more than 160 people. LeT, which has has denied responsibility for that attack, is banned.