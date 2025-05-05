'We don't care': weddings go on in Pakistan's Kashmir border

Rabia Bibi, a glittering red dupatta pulled over her eyes, wasn't about to let the threat of war with India stop her wedding in a remote valley in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

"In our childhood the situation was also like this but we are not afraid. Nor will we be," the 18-year-old told AFP after being carried in a flower-garlanded "doli" carriage.

"We want peace, so our life does not get affected," said the bride, radiant in gold bangles, bejewelled bridal headpiece and richly embroidered scarlet robe.

At the ceremony -- preceded by the sacrifice of a chicken -- groom Chaudhry Junaid, no less resplendent in his elaborate sherwani coat and red-and-gold turban, was also defiant.

"People are anxious and worried, but even so, we haven't cancelled any traditional ceremonies," the 23-year-old chef said.