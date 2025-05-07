China urges India, Pakistan to exercise restraint

In a statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry stated, “We are concerned about the ongoing situation. India and Pakistan are and will always be each other’s neighbors. They’re both China’s neighbors as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s statement comes in the wake of Indian strikes under “Operation Sindoor,” which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India’s Ministry of Defence said the action was in direct response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen and injured several others.