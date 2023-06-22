US imposes sanctions on Myanmar's defense ministry, two banks

The United States said Wednesday it is imposing sanctions on Myanmar's Defense Ministry and two "regime-controlled" banks that enable transactions between the military regime and foreign markets to buy arms and other materials.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February 2021 coup ousting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. According to a monitoring group, over 3,600 civilians have been killed in the military's crackdown on dissent.

"Burma's military regime has leveraged state-run access to international markets to import weapons and materiel, including from sanctioned Russian entities, to continue its violence and oppression," said Treasury Under Secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence Brian Nelson.