Spokeswoman for ex-PM Khan's party quits after 5th arrest

A high-ranking spokeswoman for former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan quit their party on Tuesday after days of repeated arrests and release that followed deadly protests over Khan's detention.

Khan was detained two weeks ago on graft charges, sparking days of street violence, before the Supreme Court declared his arrest illegal and freed him.

Rights monitors have since accused Islamabad of a crackdown on the former international cricket star's popular Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party as it campaigns for snap polls.