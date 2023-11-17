Muizzu takes oath as Maldives president, vows to evict Indian troops

President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives vowed Friday to expel Indian troops deployed in the strategically located archipelago, in his first speech to the nation after being sworn into power.

Muizzu, 45, did not name India -- but promised he would deliver on his election promises, key among them a pledge to evict some 50 to 75 Indian security personnel.

“The country will not have any foreign military personnel in the Maldives,” Muizzu said after being sworn in before chief justice Ahmed Adnan at a televised, open-air ceremony.