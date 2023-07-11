Six dead in Nepal tourist helicopter crash

“Six bodies have been found at the crash site,” Gyanendra Bhul of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal told AFP.

Two helicopters and teams on the ground had been deployed for search and rescue.

“Weather did not allow the helicopters to land close to the area. Teams on foot are heading there to retrieve the bodies,” Bhul said.

Local search-and-rescue officials at the crash site could not be reached for comment.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal had “expressed grief” over the incident, his office said on Twitter.

Nepal has a booming private helicopter industry, flying tourists and goods to remote corners of the Himalayan nation where road access is limited or non-existent.

But the country is notorious for its poor air safety, and Tuesday’s incident is the latest in a string of aviation accidents in the country.