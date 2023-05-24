India abusing G20 with Kashmir meet: Pakistan foreign minister

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief co-ordinator of New Delhi’s G20 presidency, told reporters: “Pakistan has no locus standi when it comes to the G20. They have no locus standi when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India, and the meeting that is being held here today has nothing to do with them.”

And Manoj Sinha, who as lieutenant governor is the most senior official appointed by New Delhi to run Indian-administered Kashmir, said Pakistan “should make arrangements for food et cetera for its people. It is essential that civic amenities are restored there. India has moved much ahead from concerns like these.”

India is attempting to portray what officials have called “normalcy and peace” in Kashmir by inviting the international community to a well-guarded venue on the shores of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

But residents have chafed under stepped-up security measures, with hundreds detained according to a senior official and thousands including shopkeepers receiving calls warning them against any “signs of protest or trouble”.

“One of the most militarised zones in the world can never be seen as normal,” said Bhutto Zardari.

The nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours have fought three wars since they were created at the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947.

Since New Delhi revoked Indian-administered Kashmir’s limited autonomy in 2019, the rebels have largely been crushed -- although young men continue to join the insurgency.