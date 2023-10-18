Gaza hospital strike: Jordan calls off four-way summit with Joe Biden

Joe Biden's Middle East diplomatic drive faltered before it got off the ground Tuesday after his trip to Jordan was canceled following a strike on a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of people.

The 80-year-old US president will now only head to ally Israel to show support after the October 7 Hamas attack, upending what was meant to be regional balancing act.

The trip was always set to be the riskiest of Biden's presidency, as he tried to thread the needle between backing Israel with trying to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and preventing a regional conflagration.