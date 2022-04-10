Ukraine invasion places sharp new focus on calls for UN reform

The long-simmering debate over UN reform—and particularly over the role of the Security Council, which does not represent today’s world and which failed to prevent Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—has suddenly become acute.

Recently Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a blistering call for the UN to exclude Russia from the Security Council, asked bluntly, “Are you ready to close the UN” and abandon international law. “If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately.”

And after the Security Council failed to prevent the brutal invasion of his country, he said in a separate address to Japanese lawmakers, “We have to develop a new tool” capable of doing so.