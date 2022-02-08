US, Germany 'in lockstep' on confronting Russia over Ukraine: Biden

US president Joe Biden said Monday at a meeting with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the two countries are "in lockstep" on confronting Russia over Ukraine.

"We're working in lockstep to further deter Russian aggression in Europe," as well as in meeting "challenges posed by China," Biden said in the White House's Oval Office.

Scholz, on his first trip to the White House since taking over from long time German leader Angela Merkel, said their countries were the "closest allies and working intensely together."

The German chancellor said he and Biden's tasks included "fighting against Russian aggression against Ukraine. So it's an important meeting at a very, very important time."