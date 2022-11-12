Biden urges world to 'step up' climate fight

President Joe Biden vowed at UN climate talks on Friday that the United States was on track to slash its carbon emissions, urging all nations to ramp up their own efforts to avert catastrophic global warming.

His speech came at the halfway point of a two-week COP27 conference in Egypt where rich polluters like the US are under pressure to finally provide the funding developing countries have been promised in the battle against climate change.

Biden touted the passage of a massive $369 billion spending package to green the US economy as an achievement that would "shift the paradigm" for his country and the entire world.

"The climate crisis is about human security, economic security, environmental security, national security and the very life of the planet," Biden said.

In an hours-long visit to Egypt before heading to Asia for ASEAN and G20 summits, Biden said the United States "will meet" its goal of cutting emissions 50-52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

He also announced plans to step up efforts to cut methane emissions -- a major contributor to global warming -- by plugging fossil fuel leaks and requiring companies to act on leaks reported by credible third parties.

"To permanently bend the emissions curve, every nation needs to step up. At this gathering, we must renew and raise our climate ambitions," he said.

"The United States has acted, everyone has to act. It's a duty and responsibility of global leadership," said Biden, whose administration also announced plans to require federal contractors to reduce their emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.