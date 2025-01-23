Saudi crown prince vows huge trade, investment boosts in call with Trump

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Donald Trump on his return to the White House, saying in a call on Thursday that the kingdom would massively expand its investments and trade with the United States.

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler passed on congratulations from his father, King Salman, during the call with Trump, according to a foreign ministry statement.

The crown prince added that the kingdom would "expand its investment and trade with the United States to $600 billion over four years, and potentially beyond that".

In his own call with the crown prince on Thursday, new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed Syria, Lebanon, Gaza and "the threats posed by Iran and its proxies", according to a statement.

"They also discussed the benefits of the U.S.-Saudi economic partnership and the opportunities to grow their economies in a variety of fields including AI," a spokesperson for Rubio said.

During his first administration, Trump actively courted Saudi Arabia, long an important energy and security partner for Washington.