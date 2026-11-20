A historic ruling by the top UN court that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority was “not fair”, the country’s presidential spokeswoman said Friday.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday laid out searing evidence of Myanmar’s atrocities against the mostly Muslim Rohingya during a 2017 crackdown in western Rakhine state.

Myanmar’s security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, committed “widespread sexual violence” against women and “extreme violence” against children, the court’s president said.