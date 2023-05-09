Associated Press, New York Times win Pulitzers for Ukraine coverage

The Associated Press won two Pulitzer Prizes on Monday, including the distinguished public service award, for its coverage of the war in Ukraine, while the New York Times earned the international reporting honor for its stories about the Russian invasion.

Washington Post reporter Caroline Kitchener won the national reporting prize for coverage of abortion in the United States after the Supreme Court last year overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had legalized the procedure nationwide. Eli Saslow, now with the Times, won the feature writing award for the Post.