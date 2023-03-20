Pottery colours tell a lot about power of empires: Study

Our use of colour to express who we are, where we come from, and what matters to us plays a significant role in our daily lives. Archaeologists have compared the hues on various pieces of prehistoric Peruvian pottery in a study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports.

They discovered that ceramics used in ceremonies were made by potters all over the Wari empire using the same rich black colour, demonstrating the empire’s influence.

The Wari empire spread over Peru’s highlands and coastal areas from 600-1050 CE. “People sometimes think of the Inka as the first big empire in South America, but the Wari came first,” says Luis Muro Ynonan, the study’s corresponding author and a research associate and former postdoctoral scientist at the Field Museum in Chicago.