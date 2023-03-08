China lashes out at US, warns of 'conflict and confrontation'

China lashed out at the United States on Tuesday,accusing Washington of stoking tensions between the two powers and warning of "conflict and confrontation".

Beijing's new foreign minister Qin Gang told a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing National People's Congress (NPC) there would be "catastrophic consequences" if the United States carried on in its current direction.

"If the United States does not hit the brakes but continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing, and there will surely be conflict and confrontation," Qin told journalists.

The foreign minister called American competition with China "a reckless gamble, with the stakes being the fundamental interests of two peoples and even the future of humanity".

It was "a zero-sum game of life and death", he added.