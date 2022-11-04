Pope to meet Sunni authority on Bahrain ‘dialogue’ trip

Pope Francis will meet Sunni Islam’s leading authority on Friday during a visit to Bahrain aimed at increasing dialogue but marked by accusations of rights abuses in the Gulf state.

The pontiff landed in the tiny island kingdom on Thursday afternoon, delivering a speech critical of the use of the death penalty and urging nations to respect human rights and provide better conditions for workers.

Rights groups had previously called on the pope to speak out about alleged abuses in the Sunni-led monarchy, which is home to a significant Shiite population.