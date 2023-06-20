Rescue teams race to find submersible missing near Titanic wreck

The US Coast Guard said late Monday that its search for a missing submersible vessel near the Titanic wreck had been completed for the day, but that a national guard unit and the company operating the five-passenger underwater mission would continue scouring the surface overnight.

The 21-foot (6.5-meter) craft, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, began its descent on Sunday but lost contact with the surface less than two hours later, according to authorities.

The US Coast Guard said it had launched two planes to survey the remote area in the North Atlantic, while its Canadian counterparts had also sent a plane and a ship.

But with no reported sightings of the vessel or communication signals throughout the day, the US Coast Guard's Boston-based unit said in a tweet around 9:00 pm (0100 GMT Tuesday) that its flights for the day "have been completed."

"The Polar Prince and @Rescue106 will continue to do surface searches throughout the evening," the tweet said, referring to the research ship that launched the submersible, and a US Air National Guard unit, respectively.

Searches by Canadian aircraft, which had been using buoys to scan underneath the surface, will continue Tuesday morning, it added.

One of the passengers on board has been identified as British businessman Hamish Harding, whose aviation business had posted on social media about his expedition.

"It is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area, but we are deploying all available assets to make sure that we can locate the craft and rescue the people on board," US coast guard rear admiral John Mauger told reporters in Boston, where he was overseeing the operation.