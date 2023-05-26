Splash of colour: the Tehran bazaar's pencil seller

In a dimly lit corner of Tehran's Grand Bazaar, Mohammad Rafi is surrounded by all colours of the rainbow in his tiny shop that sells nothing but art pencils.

The world may have gone digital, but Rafi has stayed true to his passion of the past 35 years, surrounded by thousands of pencils in every hue and shade imaginable.

With the pencils stacked from floor to ceiling, his tiny cubicle has become a photogenic splash of colour, hidden deep in the market known as a "city within a city".

"I don't know how many pencils there are but I have about 200 colours available," said the proud 50-year-old owner of the Medad Rafi (Rafi's pencils) shop.