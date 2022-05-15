5 ways to make a great first impression at a new job

Each organisation has its own culture, eccentric drama and politics which can be overwhelming on the first day at work. But it need not be - and it is here that your first impression matters!

As much as a job is about the quality of your work, it is also your interpersonal relationships that can help take you a long way. Therefore, it is essential to build the right contacts at the very beginning of your time at an organisation. The following are some basic suggestions to help you tip-toe your way around the pitfalls and build your network.