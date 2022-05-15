5 ways to make a great first impression at a new job

Know the territory
Talk to the people who work or had previously worked at your new organisation. Learn a trick or two and combine them with your previous work experience to give it your best shot accordingly!
Be present
Your mental presence is as important as the physical one. Catering to your cellphone more than the environment right in front does not only make you seem unavailable but is also a sign of professional truancy.
Body language
Your body language is the very first thing that is noticed before you even utter a word. It is important that you look, amiable, confident and calm. Smiling is another important aspect. It shows that you are enjoying being with others.
Share plausible personal details, do not overshare
Sharing personal details about yourself like your interests, pets, and hobbies is a great way to help keep the conversation light, while also creating a sense of authenticity and warmth. Any controversial topic or comment should be avoided.
Ask for help
If you are unsure about a thing at work; ask! It will not only help you to avoid landing yourself in an unnecessary mess but will also help create a network. People like being a helping hand, and hate know-alls!
Remember, it's easier to make a good first impression than to correct a negative one.