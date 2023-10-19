Politicians, business leaders and entrepreneurs celebrate Curry Life Awards 2023 

The top restaurants, takeaways, chefs and entrepreneurs from the UK curry industry were recognised at a glittering awards ceremony and gala dinner in London, attended by business leaders, politicians and restaurateurs from across the UK.

The Curry Life Awards 2023, which took place on 15 October, celebrated the elite in the UK's multi-billion-pound curry industry and featured 44 awards across five categories: Editor’s Choice, Best Restaurant, Best Takeaway, Best Chef and Best Recommended Restaurant, reads a press release.

The awards attracted an audience of more than five hundred, including beer magnate Lord Karan Bilimoria, who founded Cobra Beer and is a current House of Lords member, and representatives from headline sponsor Just Eat.

Guests on the red carpet event included Paul Scully MP, Minister for London, Tech and the Digital Economy and Steve Double MP, Member of the Parliament for St Austell and Newquay and Government post of Government Whip, Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury.