Politicians, business leaders and entrepreneurs celebrate Curry Life Awards 2023 

The top restaurants, takeaways, chefs and entrepreneurs from the UK curry industry were recognised at a glittering awards ceremony and gala dinner in London, attended by business leaders, politicians and restaurateurs from across the UK.
The Curry Life Awards 2023, which took place on 15 October, celebrated the elite in the UK's multi-billion-pound curry industry and featured 44 awards across five categories: Editor’s Choice, Best Restaurant, Best Takeaway, Best Chef and Best Recommended Restaurant, reads a press release.
The awards attracted an audience of more than five hundred, including beer magnate Lord Karan Bilimoria, who founded Cobra Beer and is a current House of Lords member, and representatives from headline sponsor Just Eat.
Guests on the red carpet event included Paul Scully MP, Minister for London, Tech and the Digital Economy and Steve Double MP, Member of the Parliament for St Austell and Newquay and Government post of Government Whip, Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury.
Also in attendance was Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Bow and Shadow Minister for Investment and Small Business, Sir Peter Bottomley, MP for Worthing West and Father of the House, who has been an MP continuously since 1975.
Speaking at the Awards, Lord Karan Bilimoria said: “I congratulate the award winners. Everyone who was on the stage has made sacrifices and worked hard. Your achievements inspire all of us, particularly younger people, to aspire and achieve themselves.”
Paul Scully, Minister for London, Tech and the Digital Economy said: “These Awards help to inspire the next generation. It is through innovation that you are going to succeed. Make sure you are innovating and changing for a changing environment.”
Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Bow and Shadow Minister for Investment and Small Business, speaking about the curry industry at the Awards said: “Aspiration, ambition and tireless hard work is what has built this extraordinary industry. Congratulations to all the award nominees and winners.”
The 14th edition of the Awards, which took place at the London Marriott, Grosvenor Square, was presented by broadcaster and television presenter Lucrezia Millarini. The event was also an occasion to mark an additional celebration, as 2023 is the 20th anniversary year of Curry Life magazine, the promoter of the Awards.
The awards night, supported by Just Eat, also highlighted the curry industry's tenacity, which has survived despite the pandemic and cost of living crisis.
Speaking at the Awards, Matt Hopper, Head of Partner and Courier Marketing at Just Eat said: “Just Eat is once again honoured to be sponsoring the Curry Life Awards. We’re all here to celebrate success and the hard work you and your teams put in. We’re here to celebrate how delicious your food is and how much your business has grown and to applaud what you do for your local communities. It’s been Just Eat’s honour to sponsor the Curry Life Awards as we are only successful when our partners are successful. We commend all of the winners.”
The Awards were created by brothers Syed Pasha and Syed Ahmed, who came to the UK from Bangladesh in the 1970s and were surprised by the British appetite for curry. They launched Curry Life magazine 20 years ago, and the debut Awards were held in 2009. The brothers also organise an annual British curry festival promoting Angrezi (English) curry worldwide.
Speaking at the Awards, Syed Pasha said: "From our humble beginnings, here we are today, the voice of a billion-pound, entrepreneurial and innovative industry, and one which contributes significantly to the UK economy. We travelled thousands of miles this year visiting restaurants up and down the country, and it made me realise precisely why the curry industry will not only survive, but also thrive. It is the sheer determination, hard work, and a positive attitude from employees and employers alike and their sheer commitment to what they do.”