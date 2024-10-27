Soaring grocery prices
Five smart ways to beat the market
The prices of food, grocery and other daily essentials in Bangladesh have been on a steep rise, leaving most households under significant financial strain. Food inflation has stayed above 10% for six consecutive months since April 2024, despite government efforts to stabilize the market. Many families are finding it difficult to afford everyday essentials like eggs, tomatoes and onions, let alone meet the minimum need for protein for all members.
These price surges are driven by supply chain disruptions, currency devaluation, and rising transportation costs, making it mandatory now for consumers to rethink how they can manage grocery expenses to stay within budget.
Here are five effective strategies to cut down on grocery bills amidst these tough times:
Audit your kitchen before shopping
You can avoid impulse buying by conducting a thorough check of your pantry, fridge, and freezer before making a shopping list. With items like okra priced at Tk 110 per kilogram and pumpkins doubling their previous price to Tk 70-80, reducing waste is more important than ever. You can also use the leftovers creatively and make up nutritious snacks like vegetable pakoras to avoid wastage. Studies suggest that households can cut food waste by up to 30% by utilizing what they already have.
Switch to cost-effective protein and carb sources
To cope with higher meat and egg prices, many families are turning to pulses, lentils, and other plant-based proteins. With economic pressures forcing changes in dietary habits, households are focusing more on affordable alternatives like potatoes, which are still relatively budget-friendly. While these changes may be unavoidable, they can also be opportunities to explore new meal ideas without compromising nutrition.
Cook in bulk and store efficiently
Given the rising cost of essentials, adopting bulk cooking methods can often help you save both time and money. Cook large batches of food and freeze portions to avoid frequent grocery runs. With meat prices surging and vegetables like cucumbers now costing near Tk 100 per kilogram, storing meals properly ensures minimal waste and extends the shelf life of perishables. Understanding expiration labels also prevents unnecessary discard of food, allowing you to consume items safely before the expiry date.
Leverage online platforms for deals and convenience
Ordering groceries online not only saves time but also makes price comparisons across multiple vendors easy. Many delivery platforms offer additional savings through rewards programs and year-round promotional campaigns. Plus, after reaching a minimum spend, free delivery is often unlocked, helping you save even more.
Plan menus around discounts and seasonal produce
Grocery prices can vary weekly, especially for vegetables and protein items. Monitor discounts from both local stores and online platforms to plan your meals around what’s on sale. Some retailers offer weekly deals or bundle discounts, which can be ideal for stocking up on non-perishable goods. Seasonal vegetables, though still expensive, are generally more affordable than off-season items, so aligning your menu with available produce helps optimize your monthly expenses.
By adopting these smart shopping habits and leveraging both online and offline deals, households can mitigate some of their financial burdens. It’s essential to remain proactive in managing expenses to ensure that healthy, balanced meals remain accessible, and with these five strategies, you and your family can try to navigate the ongoing inflation while maintaining the quality of life.